YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    RTI reply reveals AAP govt has given Rs 101 crore to Delhi Waqf board since 2015

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 28: An RTI response has revealed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government has given over Rs 101 crore of public funds to the Delhi Waqf board since coming to power in 2015 and Rs 62.57 crore alone was given in 2021.

    According to a news report published in OpIndia citing the RTI response,In his first year in office (2015-16), Kejriwal government granted Rs. 1.25 crores to the Waqf Board, but the numbers kept increasing year after year, the RTI response received by activist Ajay Bose reveals. In 2016-17, it was Rs 1.37 crore, Rs 5 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 8.85 crore in 2018-19.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    From Rs 1.25 crore in 2015, it went to Rs 22.72 crore by 2019-20. However, no grants were given in 2020-21. However, the Delhi government gave Rs 62.57 crore a year (2021) after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

    In total, the AAP government has given Rs 101.76 crore in the last seven years, the RTI response claimed. A photo detailing the grants is doing rounds on social media.

    Before the AAP government came to power, the Congress-led-UPA government had gifted 123 government properties in Delhi to Waqf in 2014, according to a 2022 report in Times Now.

    Kejriwal confident Delhi would choose AAP over BJP in MCD polls this timeKejriwal confident Delhi would choose AAP over BJP in MCD polls this time

    The properties are reportedly located in prime locations such as Connaught Place, Ashoka Road, Mathura Road and other VVIP enclaves, it said. The decision, which was conveyed through a secret note, to gift the said properties were taken before the 2014 General Elections in which the BJP under Narendra Modi's leadership registered thumping victory.

    Comments

    More RTI News  

    Read more about:

    rti aap government arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X