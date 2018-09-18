RSS to propagate facts about NRC in West Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 18: West Bengal Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) secretary has called for National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) to save Bengali Hindus in the state.

RSS West Bengal secretary, Jishnu Basu, said, "NRC is the only option to save Bengali Hindus from annihilation from West Bengal. Bangladeshi Hindus who have faced several atrocities are coming here and Citizenship Amendment Bill would be helpful for them."

Jishnu Basu told ANI that the organisation is planning to make small groups to help propagate facts about NRC.

"Bordering districts in West Bengal are most affected areas. We are trying to make small groups to help propagate facts about NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill. We are a social organisation, we can only make people aware of facts," Basu said.

"We are going to engage around 20,000 people across our 37 organisational districts in Bengal to campaign for the NRC in Bengal. This programme will begin from September 15 and end by October 7," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in August said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will be wiped in 2019 before imposing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. She alleged that NRC is a conspiracy to divide the country. Mamata Banerjee said, "If BJP dares to touch Bengal, they will understand what Bengal is made of. We have raised our voice for Assam and will continue to do the same if NRC is imposed in Bengal."