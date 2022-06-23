YouTube
    RSS meet in Rajasthan on July 7: Centenary celebrations, expansion on agenda

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 23: A three-day meeting of top RSS functionaries will be held in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from July 7 to discuss various issues related to its affiliates and its centenary celebrations, news agency PTI reported.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, other top leaders and state publicity in-charges will attend the meeting, senior Sangh functionary Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    This meeting is an annual affair of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where leaders take stock of various activities, discuss current issues and plan for the year ahead.

    The Sangh's plans for its centenary celebrations and expanding its reach across the country are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, Ambekar said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 9:21 [IST]
