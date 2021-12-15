Won’t let you rest until cess on fuel is withdrawn: KCR tells Centre

Rs 8 lakh crore earned from tax on fuels in 3 years: Finance Minister

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Indian government earned Rs 8 lakh crore from taxes on fuel in the last three years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament that out of the total amount more than Rs 3.71 lakh crore was collected in 2020-21 itself, PTI reported.

The excise duty on petrol rose from Rs 19.48 per litre as on October 5, 2018 to Rs 27.90 a litre as on November 4, 2021. The duty on diesel rose from Rs 15.33 a litre to Rs 21.80 during the same period, the Finance Minister said.

Within this period, the excise on petrol fell from Rs 19.48 per litre as of October 5, 2018 to Rs 17.98 as of July 6, 2019; while excise on diesel reduced from Rs 15.33 to Rs 13.83 during the same reference period, she also said in her written reply in Rajya Sabha.

"The central excise duties, including cesses collected from petrol and diesel, during the last three years are: Rs 2,10,282 crore in 2018-19; Rs 2,19,750 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 3,71,908 crore in 2020-21," she also said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:34 [IST]