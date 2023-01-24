YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Rs 51,000 for 'cutting off' SP neta Swami Prasad Maurya's tongue', says Hindu Mahasabha leader

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Maurya, who is considered a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, had said certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas 'insult' a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be 'banned'

    New Delhi, Jan 24: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya alleged that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas promoted social discrimination, a local leader of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Monday announced Rs 51,000 as reward to anyone who would ''cut off'' his tongue.

    Maurya, who is considered a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, had said certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas ''insult'' a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be ''banned'', as reported by PTI.

    Swami Prasad Maurya
    Swami Prasad Maurya

    ''Any courageous person, if they cut off the tongue of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, would be rewarded with a Rs 51,000 cheque. He has insulted our religious text and hurted the sentiments of Hindus,'' the mahasabha's district in-charge Saurabh Sharma said.

    Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) carried a symbolic procession of Maurya, burnt his effigy and threw it into the Yamuna river.

    Now, SP neta Swami Prasad Maurya says 'Ramcharitmanas is all nonsense'; Muslim clerics demand apologyNow, SP neta Swami Prasad Maurya says 'Ramcharitmanas is all nonsense'; Muslim clerics demand apology

    Talking to PTI, ABHM national spokesperson Sanjay Jat said, ''We object to the derogatory remark made by SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya.'' ''When the former cabinet minister was in the BSP, he used to say 'Jay Bhim, Jai Bharat', and when he joined the BJP he began respecting the Ramcharitmanas, and now, when he has joined the Samajwadi Party, he has made objectionable remarks against the Ramcharitmanas,'' he said.

    ''We protested against his remark and carried out a mock funeral procession of the SP leader and later burnt his effigy and dumped it into the Yamuna at Rambagh,'' Jat said.

    A member of the legislative council in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya had said that ''there are certain lines (in the Ramcharitmanas) in which names of castes such as 'teli' and 'kumhaar' are mentioned'' and because of these ''the feelings of lakhs of people hailing from these castes have been hurt''.

    Comments

    More SWAMI PRASAD MAURYA News  

    Read more about:

    swami prasad maurya reward hindu mahasabha

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X