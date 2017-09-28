Rs 25,000 crore internal security scheme with a clear eye on Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian police force is set for a major overhaul with the Union Cabinet approving a Rs 25,000 internal security scheme. The approval was a much needed one as the police force was in desperate need of modernisation.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by PM Narendra Modi, gave its approval for implementation of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) for 2017-18 to 2019-20.

The scheme would have special provisions for internal security, law and order, women's security, mobility of police forces, logistical support, hiring of helicopters, upgradation of police wireless, national satellite network, crime and criminal tracking network and systems and e-prison.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that there would be a central budget outlay of Rs 10,132 crore has been earmarked for internal security-related expenditure for J&K, northeastern states and those affected by the Left-wing extremism (LWE). A scheme for special central assistance (SCA) for 35 districts worst hit by LWE has been introduced with an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore to tackle the issue of underdevelopment.

Incidentally this is the biggest ever internal security scheme in the country. The financial outlay for the scheme over the three years period is Rs 25,060 crore, out of which the central government's share will be Rs 18,636 crore and states' share will be Rs 6,424 crore.

OneIndia News