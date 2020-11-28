Rs 18 lakh worth gold hidden as screws of power banks, switches seized at Kerala airport

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28: Gold was concealed in the shape of screws in power bank devices and switches in check-in luggage. Officials of Air Intelligence Unit seized 24K gold worth Rs 18 lakh from two passengers arriving from Dubai at an airport in Kerala.

    Also, a passenger was caught carrying gold in rectum.

    Image Courtesy: @ccphqrskochi

    Based on information, Calicut AIU Batch C Seized 364 gms of 24K gold from the passengers travelling from Dubai in Fly dubai flight No.FZ 4313.

    Air India cabin crew member held for smuggling gold worth Rs 45 lakh at Delhi airport

    Few days back, The Customs Preventive Department (CPD) at Kerala's Kozhikode International Airport seized a total of 1,088 grams of compound gold from two passengers.

    Similar incident happened in the month of August when customs foiled another bid to smuggle gold through Thiruvananthapuram airport. Gudalur native Muhammad Nazar from Sharjah was nabbed with gold worth Rs 26 lakh.

      PM Modi tours Zydus Cadila plant | Next stop Hyderabad, Pune | Oneindia News

      The passenger who landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Air Arabia's flight was smuggling gold hidden inside a juicer's motor.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 28, 2020, 13:55 [IST]
