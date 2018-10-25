RRB ALP Result 2018 date

New Delhi, Oct 25: The RRB ALP Result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The results are expected by the end of this month. The results are most likely to be declared on October 30. The RRB is yet to confirm the date.

As per the last information, the RRBs had given one last extension to candidates to submittheir preferences and update the information on the portal till October 21, 2018. This is now complete. Before RRB releases the dates for the Second Stage CBT for ALP & Technician Exam 2018, the RRB ALP Result 2018 would be released on various RRB regional websites.