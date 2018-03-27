RRB recruitment 2018: 1 lakh vacancies, 2 crore applications

For the RRB recruitment 2018, the Railways has received more than 2 crore applications for the 1 lakh vacancies. There are still four days remaining for the online registrations.

"Till date, over 2 crore candidates have applied for the posts and the number will rise further as five more days remain before the deadline comes to an end," said a Railway Ministry official.

Indian railways will conduct online examinations for hiring in about 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for another 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force.

Over 50 lakh online applications have been received for assistant assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs, said the official. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

Taking note of the magnitude of the test that is going to be conducted, the candidates will be given a window to check their answers after the completion of the exams and after the results are declared to maintain transparency.

Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India. The candidates can apply till March 5 through the official website, indianrailways.gov.in

Group D; Know eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (or) should be holding a national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Or

Class 10 pass plus national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (or) 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 31 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

26,502 posts in Group C: Know the eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should possess the relevant educational/technical qualifications from recognised institute/university.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

