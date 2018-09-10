RRB Group D Exams 2018: Dates released, check city wise sites, mock test today

New Delhi, Sep 10: The RRB Group D exam 2018 dates have been released. More details are available on the official website.

The candidates who will appear for the examination scheduled to be held on September 17 can now check the details on the official website. The details are also available on the regional websites. The CBT will begin from September 17.

The notice will be live from 2pm of 9th September, 2018 for exams scheduled from September 17 to October 16, 2018. For the remaining candidates it will be live from 13th September onwards.

Call letters will be available to download from 13th Septmeber, 2018.

RRB will activate the link for the mock test on 10th September, 2018.

The link for the mock test will be activated tomorrow. Check the websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Group D Exams 2018: Exam pattern:

The RRB Group D Exams will be of 90 minutes duration. There will be 100 multiple-choice type questions. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. There will be section-wise distribution of questions. There will be four sections namely mathematics, general science, general intelligence and reasoning and general awareness and current affairs.

RRB Group D Exam section-wise distribution of questions

Mathematics: 25

General intelligence and reasoning: 30

General science: 25

General awareness and current affairs: 20