RRB Group D Exam 2018: Dates for RRB Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar

New Delhi, Oct 17: The RRB Group D City, Date, Details for the remaining candidates will be announced shortly. Once announced the details would also be available on the official website.

The RRB Group D Exam 2018 is being conducted since September 17 2018 in a phased manner. The last time that details about the city and date details were released on October 5 2018 for the exam scheduled till October 26 2018.

RRBs will now be releasing exam city and date details for Group D CBT scheduled on or after October 29, 2018. The information will be released on RRB official websites on October 18, 2018. After the information on RRB Group D exam center and date is released candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D admit card 4 days before their scheduled exam date.

RRB Kolkata and RRB Bhubaneshwar will soon declare exam dates for the exams which were postponed in these two regions. Due to the onset of Cyclone Titli, Group D exam for RRB Bhubaneswar candidates was cancelled. Likewise, RRB Kolkata cancelled the exam which was scheduled on September 26 due to Bandh in the State.