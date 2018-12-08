Home News India RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 date confirmed

RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 date confirmed

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 8: There is confirmation regarding the RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 date.The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There is some confirmation that the results would be declared this month. Officials are at the last leg of the preparation and the results would be declared in the second week of December 2018. The date of release now is December 20 2018.

Once the result is out, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24. The latest update on the date suggests that the results would be declared in the second week of December.

Mohan said that it was first decided that the results would be declared in the first week of December. However it has been moved to the second week of this month as the number of candidates is very high.

The board declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to release the revised results by next week. The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The candidates have to click on the 'result link' and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates. The results once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to check RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018:

Go to rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the revised results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout