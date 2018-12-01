RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 confirmed: Check details here

New Delhi, Dec 1: The RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The results were expected to be declared in November, but was postponed.

We are at the last leg of the result preparation process said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

Once the result is out, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24. The latest update on the date suggests that the results would be declared in the second week of December.

Mohan said that it was first decided that the results would be declared in the first week of December. However it has been moved to the second week of this month as the number of candidates is very high.

The board declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to release the revised results by next week. The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The candidates have to click on the 'result link' and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.