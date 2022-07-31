Royal Army of Oman contingent for joint exercise Al NAJAH-IV arrive in India

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 31: The fourth Edition of India Oman Joint Military Exercise 'AL NAJAH-IV' between contingents of Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman is scheduled to take place at the Foreign Training Node of Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (Rajasthan) from August 1 to 13.

    The Royal Army of Oman contingent comprising 60 personnel from the Sultan of Oman Parachute Regiment have arrived at the exercise location.

    Al NAJAH-IV exercise to begin on Aug 1

    The Indian Army is represented by troops from the 18 MECHANISED INFANTRY Battalion. The previous edition of Ex AL NAJAH IV was organised at Muscat from 12 to 25 March 2019.

    The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills & procedures, establishment of joint command & control structures and elimination of terrorist threats.

    The joint exercise would focus on Counter Terrorism Operations, Regional Security Operations and Peace Keeping Operations under United Nations charter apart from organising joint physical training schedules, tactical drills, techniques and procedures.

    A comprehensive training programme to culminate in a 48 hours long validation exercise involving establishing of joint mobile vehicle check posts, joint cordon and search operations followed by joint room intervention drills in a built up area has been worked out.

    The joint military exercise aims to enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and Royal Army of Oman and will further manifest in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 12:47 [IST]
    X