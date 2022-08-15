Rousing video of Grammy winner Ricky Kej, refugees in India singing national anthem | VIDEO

New Delhi, Aug 15: Twelve singers drawn from four nationalities who are living as refugees in India have paid a tribute to their host country with a melodious rendering of the national anthem -- 'Jana Gana Mana' -- to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Dressed in their traditional costumes, the 12 artists who belong to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Cameroon, have recited it along with Grammy Award-winning artiste Ricky Kej, according to a video shared by the Union Ministry of Culture on Twitter.

Love for India is pouring from around the world!



On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner - @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem.



Watch their melodious tribute here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LIgk9C2dEi — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 14, 2022

The video, shared by the ministry on August 14, had clocked over 12,000 likes on Twitter and more than 3,800 retweets till the early hours on Monday.

In a first, made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day

India is marking the 75th anniversary of its Independence from the British rule with grand celebrations under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. "Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner - @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their melodious tribute here," the ministry tweeted.

The video, shot in a studio in Noida, is titled -- 'In solidarity with the people and goverment of India: A tribute by refugees living in India', and ends with the display of logos of United Nations and the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

A large number of Afghan refugees call India their home, and in the national capital, the community lives largely in Lajpat Nagar area in south Delhi, earning the enclave the moniker of 'Little Kabul'.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday shared the video in a tweet and said: "India lives in the hearts of these young people, from countries in our volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope & future in the ever welcoming embrace of Mother India".

UNHCR India wrote on its Instagram account: "For India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 2 x Grammy Award winner @rickykej with 12 refugee singers pay tribute to the national anthem with a blend of emotions and melody."

"We congratulate the people of India people on this 75th Independence Day. We thank the people and Government of India for your kindness, love and support." said the singers in unison, the UNHCR wrote.

Mahindra Group Chairman and CEO, Anand Mahindra also shared a video ahead Independence Day of several refugees living in India singing the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana". Mahindra, who is known for his tweets shared the video which was originally shared by the United Nations of India on Sunday.

He shared the video with the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" a Sanskrit term originally found in the Upnishads which means, "The World Is One".

