Rotating seats, panoramic view: Watch stunning visuals of Shatabdi’s Vistadome coach

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: The Western Railways added the Vistadome coach to the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express on an interim basis starting April 11.

The Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh uploaded a video showing the passengers aboard the Vistadome coach during their journey.

"Starting from today, passengers can book tickets for this Vistadome Coach to enjoy panoramic views on the Mumbai-Surat-Ahmedabad route with large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge," the minister said in a tweet while sharing the video.

Starting from today, passengers can book tickets for this Vistadome Coach to enjoy panoramic views on the Mumbai-Surat-Ahmedabad route with large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge. pic.twitter.com/GoyK1qS1n3 — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) April 11, 2022

The Railway Ministry too shared a clip on its official Twitter handle. "Upgraded travel experience and panoramic view. Experience a journey that will expand your horizons, in Vistadome coach that has been attached to Mumbai-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express. The large glass windows and glass roofs provide a panoramic view of the picturesque route," the tweet read.

Upgraded Travel Experience & Panoramic View!



Experience a journey that will expand your horizons, in #Vistadome Coach that has been attached to Mumbai- Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express.

The large glass windows & glass roofs provide a panoramic view of the picturesque route. pic.twitter.com/97fuHpOwXg — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 11, 2022

The Railway Ministry also shared a few images of the train and the passengers inside the Vistadome coach. To book tickets passengers can use the same method that they use through IRCTC.

The Vistadome coaches were designed by the Railways to provide passengers with additional comfort. It also provides enhanced viewing experience. They have large glass windows, glass roofs, 180 degree rotating seats and an observation lounge which allows passengers to have a panoramic view.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 17:01 [IST]