    Rose Valley scam: CBI visits Bengal secretariat Nabanna, chargesheet against IPS SMH Mirza

    Kolkata, Oct 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sent a team to West Bengal secretariat office, Nabanna to deliver a letter addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha seeking details of files related to Rose Valley scam. This is the first time that the investigating agency personnel has visited the state secretariat in connection with this case.

    The probe agency has asked the state government to submit all files related to the Rose Valley scam and summoned the OSD of the land department to appear before it by October 18.

    Meanwhile, the CBI has asked for the Union home ministry's sanction to file a charge sheet against IPS officer SMH Mirza in the Narada case.

    Earlier, CBI arrested has Senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with its probe into the Narada tapes case. A tape that was released by Samuel in March 2016 showed Mirza talking to Mathew Samuels who claimed to have conducted the sting operation in 2014.

    According to PTI, the CBI has also asked the state government to provide details about the nature of dealings with the Ponzi scheme company and also about the location of the lands, government officials said.

    Narada sting case: SMH Mirza to remain in judicial custody till Oct 15

    Thousands of common people were defrauded of their hard-earned money on promises of high returns in the Rose Valley and Saradha scheme scam.

    Rose Valley had collected more than Rs 10,000 crore from the public through illegal schemes.

