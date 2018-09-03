  • search

Rohingyas and their movement to feature in Indo-Bangla high level talks

    New Delhi, Sep 3: Movement of the Rohingyas, attacks on BSF personnel, cross border smuggling are some of the issues that would be taken up during the high-level security talks between India and Bangladesh.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to sources, India and Bangladesh will also share updates about movement of Rohingyas in the meeting. A delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, has arrived in India to hold bi-annual talks with their counterparts - BSF - as part of their six-day tour. The Border Security Force (BSF) side will be led by DG K.K. Sharma. "Issues like prevention against attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi criminals are part of the agenda for the DG-level talks that begins on Monday," they said.

    Joint efforts to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian insurgent groups (operating from the other side) among others are part of the agenda for the DG-level talks that begins on Monday," they said.

    Issues related to border infrastructure, simultaneous coordinated patrol in vulnerable areas of the border and mutual sharing of information are also part of the BSF subjects, sources said.

    rohingyas bsf personnel india bangladesh

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 12:11 [IST]
