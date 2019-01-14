  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Robert Vadra aide Manoj Arora appears before ED, questioning underway

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: Robert Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora, who is an accused in a money laundering case, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. ED sleuths are said to be questioning him.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhis son-in-law Robert Vadra
    Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra

    A Delhi court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest in a money laundering case to Manoj Arora. Arora had alleged that the case was foisted on him by the NDA government as a result of "political vendetta".

    Also Read | Vadra aide Manoj Arora seeks bail, accuses ED of harassing him

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had earlier expressed apprehension that Arora might have fled the country, said that if he was in the country, he should come forward and join the investigation. ED said Arora has not answered the notice served to him and his places were raided in his absence.

    Asvocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Arora, had submitted that his client was willing to appear before the agency if he was protected from any coercive action and "torture" as such actions may lead him to make a "false confession".

    ED on January 5 had approached a court seeking issuance of open ended NBW against Arora. An "open-ended NBW" does not carry a time limit for execution unlike other non-bailable warrants.

    According to ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana, the case relates to allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property -- 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.

    Also Read | Sanjay Bhandari case: Look Out Circular issued against former Robert Vadra assistant Manoj Arora

    9 million pound, which was allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    The ED had told the court that it has lodged a money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

    Read more about:

    robert vadra enforcement directorate money laundering

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue