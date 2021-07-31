YouTube
    Road caves in near IIT Delhi after heavy rains, second such incident within a month

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 31: A portion of the road under the IIT Delhi flyover in Hauz Khas area caved in due to heavy rains in the national capital. This is the second such incident in a month in Delhi.

    Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to take the alternate route.

    Image credit: @dtptraffic

    "Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a portion of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in," the Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

    The city received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Moderate rains are expected later in the day, the weatherman said.

    The weather department has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions.

    The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

    Earlier this month, a portion of a road caved in Dwarka's Sector 18 due to heavy rains in the national capital and a traffic police constable's car got stuck there.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 16:23 [IST]
