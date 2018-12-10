Home News India RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha opts out of NDA but unlikely to get much from other alliance

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 10: Just before results of Assembly elections in five state are declared, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president and former Union human resource development in the Narendra Modi-led government Upendra Kushwaha has parted ways by resigning from Union government. But the most important issue: How far this decision of Kushwaha will impact the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar?

With this new development, now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats with identical numbers of seats for the Janata Dal (United). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)-led by Ram Vilas Paswan will contest six seats in the state. Kushwaha wanted three seats from NDA and was not ready for anything less than that and he also wanted to shift his Lok Sabha seat from Karakat to somewhere else. BJP president Amit Shah in his meeting with Kushwaha had offered him two Lok Sabha seats and one legislative council seat.

Kushwaha did not agree and continued hobnobbing with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and break away faction of Janata Dal (U)-led by Sharad Yadav. In his so-called mahagathbandhan, he was asking for four Lok Sabha seats but they too were not ready to give anything more than three seats and also did not agree to his demand of changing his Lok Sabha seat from Karakat. But possible mahagathbandhan neither very enthusiastic about him not warmly welcomed him. "It was he who had gone to us," a very senior leader of likely mahagathbandhan said.

The BJP does not want Kushwaha to go but was also not ready concedes any more seat what the BJP president had offered. Kushwaha community constitute five-six per cent vote bank of the total population of the state. The BJP had won 22 seats in the last Lok Sabha election while LJP six and RLSP three. JD (U) had won two seats in the last elections but with the JDU joining the NDA, the alliance once again be very strong in the state.

Now the RJD, the Congress and the RLSP will be in alliance in Bihar to pose challenge to the NDA. Tariq Anwar who had won last election as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate will be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the Congress but the majority of seats will be garnered by the RJD in Bihar. Sources said that the RLD does not consider the Congress a formidable force in Bihar so they will not be offered more seats and in all likelihood Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav will also join the yet to formed mahagathbandhan in Bihar as his wife Ranjeeta Ranjan is already a Congress Lok Sabha member.

But with this the alliance in Bihar is more or less clear with the NDA on one side and mahagathbandhan on the other side. But the bottom line is that Upendra Kushwaha will not be able to gain much by joining probable Mahagathbandhan except ego boost. He did not get much from the alliance.