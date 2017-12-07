RK Nagar bypoll: TTV Dinakaran gets pressure cooker symbol despite his ‘Hat’ request

The Election Commission on Thursday allocated the 'pressure cooker' symbol to AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to contest the RK Nagar bypoll and allocated the 'hat' symbol to another party, ANI reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected the plea by the VK Sasikala-Dinakaran faction of AIADMK for the 'hat' symbol, which was allotted to them in March by the EC for contesting the bypoll. The EC froze the use of the 'two leaves' symbol in view of dispute between the AIADMK factions.

The bypoll to RK Nagar assembly constituency will be held on 21 December.

Dinakaran, who filed his nomination on 1 December, will contest as an independent candidate. Counting of votes will be held on December 24 and the result is expected in a matter of few hours on that day.

R K Nagar has an electorate of 2,28,234 comprising 1,10,903 men, 1,17,232 women and 99 transgenders.

Jayalalithaa was elected from the constituency in May 2016 general election to the state assembly. She had earlier also got elected from there in a bypoll.

OneIndia News (with inputs)