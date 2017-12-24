RK Nagar bypoll: Once expelled by Jayalalithaa, now Dinakaran wins AIADMK bastion

Nobody could have imagined that TTV Dinakaran once expelled by late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa amid reports that he was interfering in the party and government functioning, would win from RK Nagar, once represented by her. After registering a massive victory Dinakaran claimed that he is the "true successor" of Jayalalithaa.

Dinakaran won the by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) constituency, defeating his nearest rival, E. Madhusudhanan of the AIADMK by a margin of over 40,000 votes. Dinakaran polled 72,518 votes and AIADMK's Madhusudhanan got 39,029 votes. DMK candidate N.Marudhu Ganesh has got 20,493 votes.

The Nephew of VK Sasikala, Dinakaran, born 13 December 1963, was a Member of Lok Sabha, representing Periyakulam from 1999 to 2004, and was runner-up in the seat as 2004 general election when he was defeated by J. M. Aaron Rashid.

In fact, Dinakaran rose to prominence after Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016 as the party split into factions between those who wanted Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's confidant, to lead the party and those who wanted O Pannerselvam (OPS), currently the convenor of AIADMK, at the helm. During this politically volatile situation, TTV stood behind his aunt Sasikala.

Sasikala appointed TTV Dinakaran deputy general secretary. before she left for Parappana Agrahara to serve her sentence in DA case. But in the meeting, headed by the AIADMK's presidium chairman E Madhusoodanan, cancelled the appointment of her nephew Dinakaran as deputy general secretary.

Dinakaran is on bail in the party's two leaves symbol case in which he tried to bribe Election Commission official. He was charged with conspiracy and corruption when the police arrested one Sukhesh Chandrasekhar, a man whom TTV had allegedly deputed to buy the "two leaves" party symbol. But he denied the allegation, saying he didn't know who the man was.

