Ritika Phogat cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita, dies; Haryana cops suspect suicide

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Mar 18: Wrestler Ritika Phogat, the cousin sister of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17.

17-year-old Ritika, reportedly took her own life after she allegedly lost a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan.

Ritika, who is the maternal sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, had trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was also reportedly present at the tournament.

She was learning and practising wrestling for over five years at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police have begun their investigation into the case, DSP Ram Singh Bishnoi said.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway," said Ram Singh Bishnoi, DSP, Charkhi Dadri.