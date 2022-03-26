Who will be the next Uttarakhand CM? Pushkar Singh Dhami seen as frontrunner

Rita Khanduri is first woman speaker of Uttarakhand

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Dehradun, Mar 26: Rita Khanduri of the Bharatiya Janata Party became the first woman speaker of Uttarakhand. She was elected as the fifth speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and succeeded Premchand Aggarwal of the BJP.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Dhami congratulated Khanduri and said that under her leadership the assembly would create a new history. Dhami told Ani, I want to congratulate Rita Khanduri on being elected as the first woman speaker of the state assembly. She will run the House well and our Assembly will create new history under her leadership, he also said.

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 14:56 [IST]