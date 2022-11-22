Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' surpasses Rs 400-crore mark at global box office

Bengaluru, Nov 22: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has hit yet another milestone at the global box office as the movie has crossed Rs 400-crore mark.

Region Wise Break Up Of Collection

About 42 per cent of its revenue has come from Karnataka alone. Going by the trade reports, it has earned Rs 168.5 crore at its home territory in over 50 days.

North India has turned out to be the second biggest centre for 'Kantara' where it has amassed Rs 96 crore. It is followed by Andhra/Telangana where the movie has collected Rs 60 crore.

'Kantara' Failed to Strike Gold in TN

However, the movie has failed to post big numbers at the Tamil Nadu box office as it could only earn around Rs 12.70 crore. In Kerala, it has made a collection of Rs 19.20 crore.

Among the overseas centre, 'Kantara' has performed well at the US where the two versions (Kannada and Telugu) have earned over $2 million. The Rishab Shetty-starrer has collected Rs 44.5 crore from the international box office.

In total, the film has earned Rs 400.9 crore at the global box office.

'Kantara' box office collection (Hindi): Rishab's film ends 4th weekend on yet another high

The movie, written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself, is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (played by Kishore).

'Kantara' was released with less expectations on 30 September and it clashed with Mani Ratnam's ambitious film 'Ponniyin Selvam: Part 1'. With the great marketing and highly positive words, the movie managed to strike gold not only in Karnataka, but in Hindi belt and the Telugu-speaking states.

Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut among many others who praised the movie.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 15:00 [IST]