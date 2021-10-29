YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Condolences pour in

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 29: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, 29 October. He was admitted to a Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after suffering from heart attack. He was 46.

    The youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth started his acting career as a child artist.

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Condolences pour in

    He also won the National Film award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in the year 1985.

    The actor was last seen in the Santhosh Ananddram film Yuvarathnaa. He was set to start shooting from 1 November for Dvitva, directed by Pawan Kumar.

    The news of Puneeth's death has sent shockwaves through India's film industry. Celebrities and film stars have taken to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences on the sudden death of the actor.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    death bengaluru

    Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X