RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Condolences pour in

Puneeth Rajkumar dead at 46: Can you get a sudden heart attack? Why are hearts of young Indians so vulnerable

Bengaluru, Oct 29: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, 29 October. He was admitted to a Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after suffering from heart attack. He was 46.

The youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth started his acting career as a child artist.

He also won the National Film award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in the year 1985.

The actor was last seen in the Santhosh Ananddram film Yuvarathnaa. He was set to start shooting from 1 November for Dvitva, directed by Pawan Kumar.

The news of Puneeth's death has sent shockwaves through India's film industry. Celebrities and film stars have taken to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences on the sudden death of the actor.

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

So hard to believe that #PuneetRajkumar is no more.



This was at Bengaluru airport just a few weeks ago when we chatted for a long time. He was so excited on launching young actors on OTT.



More than movie star, he was Karnataka’s beloved boy next door.



Life is so fragile! pic.twitter.com/rSf0Wre8j0 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 29, 2021

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 15:40 [IST]