Richest minister in Himachal Pradesh is worth Rs 40 crore

Anil Sharma of the BJP is the richest minister in Himachal Pradesh with assets worth Rs 40 crore. He is followed by Mahender Singh with assets worth Rs 15 crore says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Kishan Chan comes third on the list with assets worth Rs 7 crore.

Out of the 12 ministers in Himachal Pradesh, 8 are crorepatis. The average assets of the 12 ministers stand at Rs 7.17 crore.

A total of 9 (75%) ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Anil Sharma of Mandi constituency with Rs. 2.09 crores of liabilities.

Mahender Singh from Dharampur constituency has declared highest total income whereas he has not declared his sources of income.

A total of 2 (17%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-50 years while 6(50%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51-60 years. There are 4 (33%) ministers who have their age to be between 61 to 70 years. Out of 12 Ministers, only 1 is a woman.

OneIndia News