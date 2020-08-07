YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rhea grabbed Sushant’s money, gave him overdose of medicines: Bihar cops tell SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of coming in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput with an intention of grabbing his money.

    The affidavit said that Rhea and her family came in contact with Sushant with the sole intention of grabbing his money and later painting a false a picture of his mental illness.

    Rhea’s sole intention was to grab Sushant’s money, Bihar police tells Supreme Court

    The affidavit was filed by senior superintendent of police. He said that Rhea took Sushant to her house and started giving him overdose of medicines.

    The affidavit also said that despite total non-cooperation by the Mumbai Police, it has found several leads in the investigation. The Bihar Police also said that since the probe points are scattered at many places in India, it suggested a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Earlier Rhea requested the Enforcement Directorate to put off her questioning slated for today in view of the matter pending before the Supreme Court. The ED however rejected the appeal.

    She had moved the court seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

    Meanwhile the CBI has taken over the case and ever registered an FIR in this regard. The CBI took over the case after the Bihar government recommended the same.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court bihar government

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue