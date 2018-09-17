Rewari gangrape case: CM Khattar warns of strict action against those who shield the accused

Chandigarh, Sep 17: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday warned that strict action will be taken against those who help the accused in the Rewari ganagrape case, where a CBSE topper was allegedly drugged and assaulted.

"Police have been directed to take strict action in the case. The other two accused in the case will also be arrested soon. Appeal to the public to not harbour them. Strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour them," Khattar said on Rewari gangrape case.

The Special Investigation Team, which has been probing the case, on Sunday arrested the prime accused Nishu Phogat.

On Sunday, the SIT of Haryana Police also arrested practitioner doctor, Sanjeev Sharma, who had attended the woman and owner of the house where the girl was gangraped. The police, according to the reports, suspect that the two knew about the gangrape but did not take any action or inform the police.

The owner of the property told the police that the accused had taken keys to the room on the day of the crime. Accused Nishu Phogat had even called the doctor when the 19-year-old victim's condition deteriorated. After attending the victim, Sharma had even told the accused that she could die if she isn't treated immediately as her blood pressure was extremely low.