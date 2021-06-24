Revocation of Article 370 not in pipeline, but Gupkar Alliance to demand its restoration

New Delhi, June 24: The Gupkar Alliance which will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will demand the restoration of Article 370 and 35A. They would also seek for immediate elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand the leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP will seek for the immediate return of the Kashmir Pandits to Kashmir. The J&K parties will also demand that statehood be restored immediately in Jammu and Kashmir.

The main agenda would be to discuss ways to go through the delimitation process and hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir, sources tell OneIndia. While the leaders from J&K will demand for the restoration of statehood, the PM is expected to tell them that this is in the pipeline, but the immediate attention should on the conduct of the elections.

The source also said that revocation of Article 370 is not an option. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be treated on par with the rest of the UTs. The political process has to move forward and hence it becomes all the more important to hold elections as soon as possible, officials also said.

The meeting would be the first step since the abrogation of Article 370 towards holding of assembly elections and seeing the return of elected representatives. On Wednesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with all 20 Deputy Commissioner virtually and discussed details such as administrative issues relating to their respective districts. The data furnished by the DCs, which also includes physical and demographic issues relating to their respective districts will be used by the Delimitation Panel to redraw assembly segments.

