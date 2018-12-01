  • search

Revanth Reddy: From ABVP member to Congress star campaigner in Telangana

    Hyderabad, Dec 1: A Revanth Reddy is a star for the Congress in Telangana. His made his entry into politics in 2004 and in the past 14 years, he has risen very high in the ranks of the party.

    Revanth Reddy
    File photo of Revanth Reddy

    How he started off is a very interesting story. He is a former member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In 2006, he had sought to contest the elections on a TDP ticket, but was denied one. He contested as an independent from the Midjel Mandal in Mahabubnagar and won the election.

    Two years later, he became an MLC as an independent in an undivided Andhra Pradesh. Today he is in high demand. Nearly all the candidates from the Congress want his services during their respective campaigns. He is known to draw huge crowds during his public meetings.

    He is contesting from Kodangal, the seat which he has won twice in the past two elections. Although there is no formal announcement, Reddy sees himself as the chief ministerial candidate, if the Congress were to come to power. Last month, he created quite a controversy when he declared himself as the CM candidate at a public rally.

