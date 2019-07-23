Retained it because it was lucky: Kumaraswamy on why he stayed on at Taj West End

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 23: Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy while making his concluding remarks ahead of the trust vote explained why he retained his room in the Taj West End Hotel, one of the most expensive hotels in the city.

He said that it is true that he retained the room. I do not do any business there. When last year's election results came out and the Congress asked me to become the Chief Minister, I was in that room. I retained it because I thought it was lucky, he said.

Earlier the BJP accused Kumaraswamy of "wasting" the tax payers money to the last second using his position.

"Ready to quit happily": Kumaraswamy in an emotional speech in assembly

As there was delay in Kumaraswamy's presence in the state assembly, debating on the confidence motion moved by him on Friday, the BJP took the Twitter to send him a message.

"Session for #KarnatakaTrustVote has begun. But CM @hd_kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel. His message is clear. He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM. He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon," the tweet said.

Kumaraswamy was locked in hectic parleys with Congress' troubleshooter D K Shivakumar and a few others to find a way out of the crisis triggered by resignations by 15 MLAs of ruling coalition - 12 from Congress and three from the JD(S).