Covid positive report no longer mandatory for hospital admission

India

May 08:

New Delhi, May 08: Union Health Ministry on Saturday revised national policy for admission of Covid patients to Covid facilities, stating that requirement of a positive test for Covid-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a Covid health facility.

The change in hospital admission policy for COVID-19 patients comes amid a sharp spike in virus transmission rate across the country, which has stressed the labs conducting the RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.

Requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.

No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation.

The government has advised the Chief Secretaries of States/Union territories to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating the above directions within three days.

COVID Care Center (CCC) that shall offer care for mild cases. These have been set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private. Functional hospitals like CHCs, etc. which may be handling regular, non-COVID cases may also be designated as COVID Care Centres as a last resort.

Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) that shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. These should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit/zoning. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Health Centres. These hospitals would have beds with assured Oxygen support.

Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) that shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. These hospitals should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Hospitals. These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support.

The above mentioned COVID health infrastructure has been aligned with clinical management protocol for admission of mild cases to CCC, moderate cases to DCHC and severe cases to DCH.