Republic Day violence: Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on Republic Day during the farmer's tractor parade, a police officer said.

Sidhu, according to police, was a "prominent player" behind the January 26 violence and vandalism at the Red Fort. He was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on Monday night by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man' for India: Nirmala Sitharaman

On Tuesday, Sidhu was sent to seven-day police custody by a city court here A senior police officer said Sidhu and another accused arrested in the case Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by a crime branch team to recreate the scene of events that unfolded on Republic Day at the monument.

The team probing the case will inspect the spot to ascertain and corroborate the route taken by them, their activities at the Red Fort and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence broke out, the officer added.

Amit Shah-led high level committee approves more than Rs 3,000 crore for 5 states as disaster relief

Iqbal Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The Delhi police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters.

Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi and his govt, says he will stand in support of farmers

Of them, Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh have been arrested. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the other accused. Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

BSF foils drug smuggling attempt, 1 shot dead | Oneindia News

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day.