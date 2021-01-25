All about Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore who is set to create history on Republic Day

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on 26 January, 2021. This day marks the first revolution against the British regime. It is a day which marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 that India truly became democratic republic.

In India republic day is no less than a festival. This day is celebrated with much fervor honoring the Indian military forces and our rich cultural heritage.

Republic day is not just a celebration but it also reflects India'sdeiplomatic relations. However, this year the Republic Day will not have a foreign dignitary as the chief guest.

The last time that the Republic Day did not have a chief guest was in 1966. The years 1952 and 1953 too did not have a chief guest during the Republic Day parade.

However, amid the coronavirus pandemic this year's republic day will look little different.

Republic Day parade 2021 showcase

The historic Republic Day parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate. The route followed will be from Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg to finally India Gate

Flag hoist time

The Covid-restruction induced republic day this year will be of shorter duration. The marching contingent will be smaller and the cultural performances will be fewer.

The flag hoisting event is set to take place at 8 am on Tuesday. The parade begins at 9 am and ends around 11.30 am. The timings may differ this time, due to changes in the parade lineup.

How to watch Republic Day parade 2021:

You can watch the highlights of this year's Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on a mobile application which has been launched by the Defence Ministry. The app 'Republic Day Parade 2021' or 'RDP 2021' will not only live telecast the Order of March, Tableaux and other performances but also give live updates on route map and parking.

Meanwhile, you can also the R-Day parade live on DD News and its official youtube channel. Most of the private news channels will also be airing the Republic Day parade live.

How many allowed to attend this year?

The spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 compared to 150,000 last year. The number of media peronnels has been reduced from 300 to 200. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend the event.

No parade of gallantry awardees:

On account of social distancing, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event.

The much awaited motorcycle stunts performed by army or paramilitary personnel, which draw loud cheers from the crowd every year, will not be happening this year.

Republic Day tableaux

A total of 32 tableaux, 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from defence arm -- will roll down Rajpath, howcasing country's culture. The contingents will stop at National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort.

COVID-19 safety norms will be strictly in place throughout the event.

Tableau from Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh and Delhi will be part of the parade.

Republic Day Entry Details

You are allowed to watch the parade at Rajpath strictly on the production of an invitation card or a ticket.

Delhi police in a tweet, poted "This year, Entry to RDC-2021 will be strictly through Invitation Card/Ticket only! All those, who don't have a valid Invitation Card/Ticket are advised to watch live program at home. Children below 15 years of age are not allowed to RDC-2021 at Rajpath."

There will be no free entry to the programme this year. Invitees are advised not to carry bags, briefcases, pins, eatables, cameras, binoculars, handicams, electronic gadgets such as iPads, iPods, palm-top computers, laptops, computers, tablet computers, power-banks, digital diaries.

Republic Day History

26 January was chosen as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.