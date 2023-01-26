Republic Day 2023: Telangana CM KCR skips R-Day celebrations

YouTube
    Hyderabad, Jan 26: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.

    This came after the high court directed the state government to organise Republic Day celebrations, including parades, as per the union government's guidelines. The court also asked the government to allow people to witness the celebrations. It, however, left the choice of the venue to the state government.

    Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
    The High Court order came amid the row over the state government informing Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the Republic Day celebrations will be held at Raj Bhavan. She was asked to unfurl the national flag at a ceremony there.

    The state had initially scrapped the customary parade for a second year citing Covid. When a programme was organised at the Raj Bhavan, the government had directed it to be curtailed.

    It would have made this year the second in a row when despite the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions, the Governor was unable to inspect the state police's ceremonial parade and receive the guard of honour at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

    On Republic Day, MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose were felicitated by the Telangana government for bringing laurels to the state.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 9:12 [IST]
