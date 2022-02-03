Reports on 50 lakhs unused Covishield doses may go waste by February-end ill informed, misleading

New Delhi, Feb 03: There have been some media reports alleging that'50 lakh unused Covishield doses may go waste by February-end'. Such reports are vague, without any specific information on the state wise number of doses that are claimed to be near expiry date.

The Central Government has in a proactive manner advised all State Governments to review this issue right from the start of COVID-19 vaccination drive to ensure that wastage of vaccine doses is reduced to the minimum and that doses do not expire by stressing the principle of "First Expiry First Out" (FEFO) at all 60 consignee points.

In the month of November 2021, it was communicated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that States should regularly review the status of COVID vaccines expected to expire in the coming months, available with Private Hospitals within the States.

States were also advised that no vaccine should be allowed to get expired, both in the Govt. and Private facilities. It was advised that the States may have a quick Video-Conference at the level of Addl. Chief Secretary (Health)/ Principal Secretary (Health) with the private hospitals to look into the utilization of vaccine doses. States were also advised that they could try interventions like administration of vaccine under CSR/ vaccination at subsidized rates in respect of Private Hospitals.

Furthermore, on the request of specific States, the Union Health Ministry had clarified that it had no objection to proposed arrangement of transfer of vaccine, on an exceptional basis, from private sector Health Facilities to State Government Health Facilities to avoid vaccine expiry and to ensure that no vaccine dose goes to waste. The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available on the Co-WIN digital platform.

Additionally, discussions have also been held with the states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi to ensure that COVID vaccines available to the Private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are used.

