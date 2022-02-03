YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reports on 50 lakhs unused Covishield doses may go waste by February-end ill informed, misleading

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 03: There have been some media reports alleging that'50 lakh unused Covishield doses may go waste by February-end'. Such reports are vague, without any specific information on the state wise number of doses that are claimed to be near expiry date.

    Reports on 50 lakhs unused Covishield doses may go waste by February-end ill informed, misleading

    The Central Government has in a proactive manner advised all State Governments to review this issue right from the start of COVID-19 vaccination drive to ensure that wastage of vaccine doses is reduced to the minimum and that doses do not expire by stressing the principle of "First Expiry First Out" (FEFO) at all 60 consignee points.

    In the month of November 2021, it was communicated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that States should regularly review the status of COVID vaccines expected to expire in the coming months, available with Private Hospitals within the States.

    States were also advised that no vaccine should be allowed to get expired, both in the Govt. and Private facilities. It was advised that the States may have a quick Video-Conference at the level of Addl. Chief Secretary (Health)/ Principal Secretary (Health) with the private hospitals to look into the utilization of vaccine doses. States were also advised that they could try interventions like administration of vaccine under CSR/ vaccination at subsidized rates in respect of Private Hospitals.

    Furthermore, on the request of specific States, the Union Health Ministry had clarified that it had no objection to proposed arrangement of transfer of vaccine, on an exceptional basis, from private sector Health Facilities to State Government Health Facilities to avoid vaccine expiry and to ensure that no vaccine dose goes to waste. The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available on the Co-WIN digital platform.

    Additionally, discussions have also been held with the states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi to ensure that COVID vaccines available to the Private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are used.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine fake news buster

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X