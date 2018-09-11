  • search

Removal of Vaid and J&K police chief: SC seeks AG’s assistance

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court has sought the assistance of the Attorney General to deal with the arbitrary removal of S P Vaid as the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

    Advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that the state is in gross contempt of the Supreme Court's judgment. He said the DGP faced no charge or disciplinary action where as Dilbagh Singh who replaced him has been charged in a recruitment scam.

    Last week the J&K government had moved the SC to seek appointment of a new police chief at the earliest, without going through the procedural requirement of sending a list of probables to the Union Public Service Commission.

    The state has sought for an exemption from sending a list of probables to UPSC and waiting for clearance.

    Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid was removed from his position on Thursday days after the release of militants' relatives in exchange for kidnapped family members of policemen. Vaid will be posted as the state transport commissioner and Dilbag Singh, DGP (Prisons) will hold the additional charge till a regular arrangement is made, a government order said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 12:26 [IST]
