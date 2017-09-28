Remembering Bhagat Singh on his 110th birth anniversary: Here are his top quotes

Bhagat Singh, a Sandhu Jat, was born in 27 September 1907 to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati at the village of Banga, Lyallpur district (now in Pakistan) the second son of Kishan Singh and Vidya Vati. Singh was imbued from childhood with the family's spirit of patriotism.

His birth coincided with the release of his father and two uncles, Ajit Singh and Swaran Singh, from jail. His family members were Sikhs; some had been active in Indian Independence movements, others had served in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army.

The turning point in his life was the killing of freedom fighter, Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh could not tolerate the injustice and planned to revenge Rai's death. He planned the murder of British Official John Saunders and to bomb the Central Legislative Assembly.

Bhagat Singh surrendered himself after carrying out these incidents and was eventually hanged by the British government. He became an inspiration for the Indian youth owing to these heroic acts.

Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case and ordered to be hanged on 24 March 1931. The schedule was moved forward by 11 hours and the three were hanged on 23 March 1931 at 7:30 pm in the Lahore jail.

Here are some of the powerful quotes:

Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.

If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud.

Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics and poets are made of the same stuff.

I will climb the gallows gladly and show to the world as to how bravely the revolutionaries can sacrifice themselves for the cause.

I have altogether failed to comprehend as to how undue pride or vain-gloriousness could ever stand in the way of a man believing in God.

They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.

OneIndia News