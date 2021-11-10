Drugs on cruise case: What we know about the NCB’s new probe officer Sanjay Singh

Relief for Rhea Chakraborty, Court allows de-freezing of actress' bank accounts after a year

Mumbai, Nov 10: In big relief for Rhea Chakraborty, a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act has ordered defreezing of the actor's bank accounts.

The court observed that "there is no strong objection from the respondent (NCB) to defreez the said accounts. In such circumstances, the applicant (Chakraborty) is entitled for defreezing the said bank accounts & FDs" Judge Mane also allowed a separate application for reclaiming Chakraborty's phone and laptop upon furnishing indemnity bond of Rs 1 lakh.

In her plea for defreezing her bank accounts, Rhea Chakraborty said that she is 'an actor/model by profession'. It is further contended that the respondent/NCB freezed the applicant's/accused bank accounts & FDs by Notice dated 16/09/2020 without reason and it is causing grave injustice & prejudice to the applicant/accused.

"The operation of said bank account is required for making the payment of salaries of the employees of the applicant/accused and for fulfilling of the various tax liabilities including GST payments etc. The applicant/accused supports her own lifestyle from the amount in the bank accounts. Her brother is also depends upon her," the plea said.

Her bank accounts have been frozen for the period of 10 months and it is causing prejudice to her, so, the applicant/accused has prayed for defreezing her bank accounts it added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) investigating money laundering and drugs related angle in the case.

Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend, was accused by his family of abetment of suicide and embezzlement of his funds, among other things. She was arrested on a drug-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 13:11 [IST]