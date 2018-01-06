Reliance Jio slashes tariffs, offers more data on existing plans

Telecom operator Reliance Jio knocked Rs 50 off on all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1 GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select plans, effective January 9, sources said.

With this new offer, users can get 1GB data per day packs starting at Rs 149, which comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling, SMS and all the Jio benefits.

The move comes at a time when incumbents like Airtel and Idea are upping their game to change the prospect of 2018.

Jio's aggressive start to the year is likely to make this competition benefitting for end-users.

It has also reduced 1GB data rate to Rs 4 for a 1-day validity plan. The company will also offer 20 per cent more data to users of Rs 399 plan by enhancing its validity by two weeks under its Happy New Year 2018 offer, sources added.

The discount also applies to other tariffs, including Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499. Now, users can recharge for Rs 349 and get 1GB 4G data per day for 70 days, or get extended validity of up to 84 days for Rs 399 and 91 days for Rs 449.

All Jio plans will continue to offer free unlimited calling and SMSes within India even during roaming.

The company had last month announced two plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299 with with 28 days validity offering 1.2 GB and 2 GB data per day, respectively.

The latest announcement is just the first of many announcements to come in the year 2018, sources said.

