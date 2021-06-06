'Release them or arrest us too': Tikait stages dharna, wants farmers to be released

New Delhi, June 06: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Samukta Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav have been staging a protest in front of Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana since Saturday night demanding the release of arrested farmers.

"Today we will talk again. We will hold this dharna till our fellow farmers released. Our demand is that if the police cannot release our comrades, then arrest us too," he said speaking to media.

They had also sought the registration of a case against local JJP MLA Devender Babli for allegedly hurling abuses at them. Babli later expressed regret for uttering "inappropriate" words against farmers.

In a short video clip released on social media, Babli said he forgives those people for whatever they had done with him on June 1.

I uttered some words which were not appropriate. As I am a public representative, I take back all those words and express regret (over it), said Babli.

On Saturday, Tikait, Chaduni along with protesters gathered at the police station in Fatehabad here, demanding the release of two farmers who were arrested over the gherao of Babli's residence.

They also sought the registration of a case against Babli for allegedly hurling abuses at them. Tikait, Chaduni and their fellow protesters first assembled at the grain market here and then marched towards the police station to court arrest.

A heavy police force was deployed at the police station. Talking to the media at the Sadar police station premises, Yadav said the issue of release of two farmers has not been resolved yet. "There is a deadlock in talks between us and the police administration," said Yadav.

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 13:59 [IST]