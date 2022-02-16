Regular international flights likely to resume by March-April

When will international flight operations to India be ‘fully normal’? Here’s what govt says

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for resuming regular international flights, according to reports.

The government is considering resuming these flights by March-April, said the officials.

International flights were suspended in March 2020, after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in view of the Cocid-19 pandemic breakout. In May 2020, the government launched the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indian stranded abroad. The mission currently is in its 10th phase.