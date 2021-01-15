Registering with CoWIN is mandatory: Harsh Vardhan;

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday announced that CoWIN app's self-registration module will be released soon and it is mandatory to register with the app for the vaccination process.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to say, It is mandatory for beneficiaries to be registered on the CoWIN platform to receive Covid-19 vaccine.

He also added, The QR code-based vaccination certificate will only be generated for Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the CoWIN platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's Covid-19 vaccination drive at 10.30am on January 16 with 3,006 sites where the rollout will get under way virtually connected during the launch.

Vardhan wrote the self-registration module of CowinApp has not been released yet. And added, be wary of any fraudulent apps with similar names that may exist on different platforms.

The Co-WIN IT platform, the Government of India's app designed to enable citizens to self-register for the Covid-19 vaccination process will track the drive from back-end to beneficiaries is also likely to be activated with its use initially limited to central and state governments.

The Co-WIN initially will be accessible to healthcare workers alone and will be open to usage for the general public within a month.

Besides the COVID warriors, the app will effectively be used by central and state governments to implement the inoculation drive.

The initial accessibility of the Co-WIN app has been limited to the healthcare staff to enable them to provide a database regarding their vaccination and receive information around it.

Meanwhile, the app has been fed information in bulk for about one crore health workers.

Short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, the CoWIN app is a repurposed from the e-VIN platform that will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.