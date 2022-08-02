YouTube
    Red alert in 10 districts of Kerala due to heavy rains

    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 02: As incessant rain continues in Kerala with reports of landslides and rising river water levels in some parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Red alert in 10 districts of the southern state for Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

    IMD also issued a Red alert in the same 10 districts for August 3 also.

    Red alert in 10 districts of Kerala due to heavy rains

    The Red alert is issued in all the districts of Kerala barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, where Orange alerts have been issued for August 2 and 3, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 10 AM on Tuesday.

    The department also warned of widespread and isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

    Kerala: 3 die as car falls into stream filled with rainwaterKerala: 3 die as car falls into stream filled with rainwater

    As the heavy rains continued, the authorities have set up relief camps in various districts and tourist spots in high range areas of Idukki have been closed down, news agency PTI reported.

    In Kottayam, the body of a man who had gone missing a day ago was recovered on Tuesday morning from the Koottikkal Chappath area of the district, the emergency operations centre there said.

    In Thrissur, the Chalakudy river water levels rose by nearly 5 metres around 2 AM on Tuesday due to the heavy rains leading to the district administration advising those living on the low-lying areas of the river's banks to move to safer places.

    On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that till August 1 six people died in rain-related incidents and one was missing.

    Holidays in parts of the Kerala as rains continue to lashHolidays in parts of the Kerala as rains continue to lash

    A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 11:27 [IST]
    X