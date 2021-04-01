YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Recovering well after bypass surgery: President Ram Nath Kovind

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he is recovering well after his bypass surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers.

    The president said he was touched by messages from citizens and leaders from across the country and abroad wishing him speedy recovery.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    "It''s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!," Kovind said.

    Kovind, 75 , had on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

    "I''ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I''m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me speedy recovery. It's difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

    Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort Friday morning.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X