3 Lawyers, 6 Doctors, 5 Engineers, 7 Civil servants, 7 PhDs, 3 MBAs part of PM Modi’s ministry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: The Narendra Modi government will have a sound representation of Dalit and a record number 12 SC ministers will be included in the council. The ministers will be from across 8 states including, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

The representation is across 12 communities including, Chamar-Ramdassia, Khatik, Pasi, Kori, Madiga, Mahar, Arundathiyar, Meghwal, Rajbonshi, Matua-Namashudra, Dhangar and Dusadh. A couple of ministers from the SC community will also be included in the Cabinet.

Sources tell OneIndia that there will be a record 8 ministers from the ST community representing 8 states including Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. They would Gond, Santal, Miji, Munda, Tea tribe, Kokana, and Sonowal-Kachari communities. 3 of them would be Cabinet ministers.

Further there would be 11 women ministers who come from 9 states and different communities. Two of them will be Cabinet ministers. Prasar Bharti said that another noteworthy point is the infusion of energy and youth in the Council of Ministers to innovate and change. The average age of an outgoing minister was 61 years, while that of an incoming is 58 years.

There would be 5 OBC Cabinet ministers, sources say. There are a record 27 record OBC ministers in the Council of Ministers. They are from across 15 states and 19 communities which are Yadav, Kurmi, Jat, Gurjar, Khandayat, Bhandari, Bairagi, Tea Tribe, Thakor, Koli, Vokkaliga Tulu Gowda, Ezhava,Lodh, Agri,Vanjari, Meitei, Nat, Mallah-Nishad, ModhTeli, Darzi.

There are 29 ministers from the Brahmin, Kshatriya, Baniya, Bhumihar, Kayasth, Lingayat, Khatri, Kadva, and Leuva Patel, Maratha, and Reddy communities. In addition to this there are 5 ministers from the minority community who are from UP, West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh. They are 1 Muslim, Sikh, Christian each, while 2 are Buddhists. 3 of them are Cabinet ministers.

In addition this, the council of ministers would have 4 former chief ministers, 18 former ministers in state governments, 39 former MLAs. This would help bring state legislative experience and a sense of federalism. 14 ministers are below the age of 50 and they include 6 Cabinet ministers.

Professionals from the educational, professional, and functional experiences are part of CoM. 13 Lawyers, 6 Doctors, 5 Engineers, 7 Civil servants, 7 PhDs, 3 MBAs and 68 with Graduate Degrees are part of the Council of Ministers.

Ministers from Karnataka, Bombay-Karnataka, Hyderabad-Karnataka, coastal representation have representation in the Council of Ministers. From Maharashtra ministers from Konkan, Desh, Khandesh, Marathwada, Vidarbha have representation in the CoM. From Gujarat - Saurashtra, North, South, and Central Gujarat have representation in the Council of Ministers. From UP -Purvanchal, Awadh, Braj, Bundelkhkand, Rohilakhand, Paschim Pradesh, Harit Pradesh have representation.

From West Bengal -Presidency, Medinipur and Jalpaiguri have representation in the CoM. From Madhya Pradesh -Chambal, Satpura, and Central MP have representation in the Council of Ministers. From North East, 5 Ministers from 4 States(Assam Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura have representation.