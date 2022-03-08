Ready to provide humanitarian corridors, says Russian Embassy in India

Moscow, Mar 08: In order to conduct a humanitarian operation, from 10:00 am. (Moscow time) on March 8, the Russian Federation declares ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors.

The statement comes a day after India told the United Nations Security Council that the pleas for a safe passage of students in Sumy, Ukraine have not worked out.

Despite out best efforts to convince both Russia and Ukraine, a safe corridor for stranded students in Sumy have not worked out, India's ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said.

"We are deeply concerned that despite our urgings to both sides, safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise," he said while speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. He said that India has demanded a safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians and its nationals from Ukraine.

From Kiev and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel city with delivery by air to the Russian Federation, in the southern direction - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Chernigov through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel with delivery by air transport to the Russian Federation, in the southern direction - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Sumy by two routes to Poltava and to the territory of the Russian Federation to Belgorod - then by air, rail and road transport to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, in the southern direction - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Kharkov to the territory of the Russian Federation to Belgorod - then by air, rail and road transport to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, to Lvov, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk - in agreement with the Ukrainian side;

from Mariupol by two routes to the territory of the Russian Federation to Rostov-on-Don through Novoazovsk and Taganrog cities, to Zaporozhye - in agreement with the Ukrainian side.

This statement should be immediately brought to the Ukrainian side (Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk) proposed to coordinate the specified routes and the start time of humanitarian corridors by 03:00 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8, 2022, and to submit written approval of these approaches, including guarantees to ensure security on the declared routes of humanitarian operations by the Ukrainian authorities to the Joint Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine by the specified time.

The Ukrainian side should also inform, in accordance with the established procedure, about the planned humanitarian operation before 03:00 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8, 2022, representatives of the embassies of foreign states, specialized structures of the UN, the OSCE, the ICRC and other international organizations located on the territory of Ukraine, through all available information resources, including Ukrainian media.

For the purpose of implementation of measures for the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens along agreed routes during the humanitarian operation, from 09:30 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8, 2022, organize continuous communication between the Russian and Ukrainian sides for the mutual exchange of information on the preparation and carrying out the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens.

Due to the failure and inability of the Ukrainian side to ensure the functioning of humanitarian corridors, the situation in a large number of settlements on almost the entire territory of Ukraine, primarily in such cities as Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol, is rapidly deteriorating and has acquired the character of a humanitarian catastrophe.

