Ready to play ‘any role' to maintain peace in country: Rajinikanth tweets

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chennai, Feb 02: Condemning the communal violence in Delhi, the Tamil film (Thalaiva) superstar and politician Rajinikanth has said that he is willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country.

The actor-turned-politician took on to Twitter after a few leaders from a Muslim outfit called on him at his residence.

According to the PTI, Rajinikanth tweeted, "I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country's prime objective should be love, unity, and peace."

Earlier in the day, members of the Muslim outfit ''Tamil Nadu Jama'athul Uama Sabai'' met the 69-year-old actor at his Poes Garden residence.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi last week, which was sparked by protests over the CAA, and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

Last week, Rajinikanth had lashed out at the Centre over the violence in Delhi, saying the violence should have been dealt with an "iron fist".

In a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, he asked those in power to "resign and go" if the violence could not be crushed.

The national capital boiled up on Feb 23 claiming 46 lives so far.